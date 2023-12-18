When Will ‘Wonka’ Be On Streaming?

Wonka, which not only stars Timothée Chalamet but angry dancer Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa, landed at the top box-office spot over the weekend. The film’s reviews have been positive, almost to a universal degree, and as it turns out, Timothée Chalamet’s mom thinks that the movie isn’t half bad, either.

The film is also expected to keep rolling pretty well throughout the Christmas and New Year’s holidays as families head to the multiplex as they enjoy more together time but do need to get out of the house. If you aren’t feeling like hitting the theater, however, and you’d prefer to enjoy this musical in your own living room (where you can sing along with only your pets and family to judge you), then when can you do so?

For now, that magic day is a secret, although the film is expected to eventually be part of the HBO Max streaming library. In all likelihood, this will happen after a 90-day theatrical window, meaning that tiny, furious Hugh Grant could be on your TV or other streaming device by early-to-mid March. Can you wait that long? If not, here’s a video of Hugh dancing in 2003’s Love Actually, and he doesn’t even seem to be mad. Or have green hair, for that matter.