Jesse Eisenberg has worked with some of the best directors around, including David Fincher, Noah Baumbach, and whoever directed Now You See Me, the best movie I’ve ever seen about magicians who commit bank heists. Now, Fleishman Is in Trouble star is making his directorial debut with When You Finish Saving the World. The A24 comedy-drama stars Julianne Moore as Evelyn, who runs a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse. At home, she struggles to relate to her teenage son, Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), who has a large online following for playing “classic folk rock with alternative influences.”

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Evelyn (Julianne Moore) has devoted herself to helping people in hard times, but she struggles to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star oblivious to the problems of the world. As Evelyn attempts to become a parent figure to an unassuming teenager she meets at her shelter, and Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant and politically conscious young woman at his high school, this emotional comedy reveals a funny and sharply perceptive portrait of a mother and son who may seem at odds but who are more alike than either would care to admit.

When You Finish Saving the World opens in theaters on January 20th.