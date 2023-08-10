Barbie is so good, it’s making a believer out of notorious buzzkills.

PETA, the animal rights organization with a history of stunts that even vegans think are over the top, praised the Greta Gerwig film for “keeping animals’ skins out of the mojo dojo casa house.” (Imagine explaining that sentence to someone four months ago.) Now, Neil deGrasse Tyson is joining the fun, a word not often used with the astrophysicist. Instead of pointing out some pedantic inaccuracy in Barbie, he figured out where Barbie Land (which he erroneously referred to as “Barbie World”) would be located in the real world.

“In @BarbieTheMovie, the Moon’s orientation places Barbie World between 20 & 40 deg North Latitude on Earth. Palm trees further constrain latitude between 20 & 30 deg. The Sun & Moon rose & set over the ocean. If it’s in the US, Barbie World lands somewhere in the Florida Keys,” he tweeted.

At any moment in Florida Keys, there are hundreds of guys who are dressed like this, so Tyson’s claim checks out.

The StarTalk host also shared his thoughts on the -enheimer in Barbenheimer. “August 9, 2023. On this, the 78th anniversary of the plutonium fission bomb dropped on Nagasaki, I teared multiple times while watching the film #Oppenheimer. Bearing witness to my physics brethren, some reluctant, some enthusiastic, create weapons of mass destruction,” he tweeted. Tyson stopped there and mercifully didn’t “well, actually…” the sex scene.