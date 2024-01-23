Where To Stream All The 2024 Best Picture Nominees

If you’re still catching up on last year’s Best Picture contenders, just face it, you’re never going to get around to watching All Quiet on the Western Front. And that’s fine. There’s a new batch of Best Picture nominees! The 96th Academy Awards nominations were announced this morning, and they include two of 2023’s highest-grossing films and a movie where Emma Stone plays a resurrected corpse with the mind of an unborn child. Here’s where you can watch them all. The 2024 Oscars air on March 10th.

American Fiction Director: Cord Jefferson Cast: Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, Keith David Plot: “American Fiction is Cord Jefferson’s hilarious directorial debut, which confronts our culture’s obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who’s fed up with the establishment profiting from ‘Black’ entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, Monk uses a pen name to write an outlandish ‘Black’ book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.” Still In Theaters Anatomy of a Fall Director: Justine Triet Cast: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth Plot: “For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Samuel’s suspicious death is presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect. What follows is not just an investigation into the circumstances of Samuel’s death but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel’s conflicted relationship.” Still In Theaters

Barbie Director: Greta Gerwig Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell Plot: “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.” Watch it on Max The Holdovers Director: Alexander Payne Cast: Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa Plot: “From director Alexander Payne, The Holdovers follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually, he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school’s head cook, who has lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).” Watch it on Peacock

Killers of the Flower Moon Director: Martin Scorsese Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser Plot: “Based on David Grann’s broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.” Watch it on Apple TV+ Maestro Director: Bradley Cooper Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer Plot: “From Director Bradley Cooper, Maestro is the towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between cultural icon Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro, at its core, is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.” Watch it on Netflix

Oppenheimer Director: Christopher Nolan Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, Benny Safdie, Macon Blair Plot: “Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” Watch it on Peacock Past Lives Director: Celine Song Cast: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro Plot: “Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance.”