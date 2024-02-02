Is ‘Groundhog Day’ On Streaming?

Happy “What Would You Do If You Were Stuck In One Place And Every Day Was Exactly The Same, And Nothing That You Did Mattered” Day to those who celebrate.

Today is February 2nd, a.k.a. Groundhog Day (also Shakira and Paul Mescal’s birthdays). Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this morning in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania, which means an early spring is on the way. To be fair, “Phil has only been accurate about 40 percent of the time over the past 100 years,” according to the New York Post, but you’ll enjoy watching Groundhog Day, the movie, one hundred percent of the time.

The Harold Ramis-directed 1993 comedy, about a man (Bill Murray) who is stuck in a time loop that forces him to relive February 2nd over and over again, is available to stream on AMC’s website with a cable log-in or AMC+ with a subscription. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay for it on Amazon, Vudu, or Apple TV+ (or watch the Groundhog Day-inspired Russian Doll on Netflix).

AMC is also airing the movie multiple times today, beginning at 11 a.m. EST.

Groundhog Day also stars Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, and in a tiny role, Michael Shannon. He’s so happy to be going to WrestleMania!