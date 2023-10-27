Where To Watch ‘No Hard Feelings’ Starring Jennifer Lawrence

No Hard Feelings only came out in June, so one would expect that this movie would hang around on VOD for quite some time, but the streaming gods (and Sony Pictures Entertainment) are smiling upon us this month. This is the movie where Jennifer Lawrence brings the raunch factor back to comedic feature films, and she really goes there with a nude scene and, otherwise all-out outrageousness. This must have been a blast to shoot, unlike the heavier Oscar fare that Lawrence has sometimes favored.

In this film, Lawrence stars as Maddie, a young woman who is down on her luck, and things keep getting worse. She even screws things up with Ebon Moss-Bachrach (of The Bear among many other fine TV series), and he tows her car. Rude? Possibly. However, Maddie finds a unique opportunity to get back on her financial feet when a pair of helicopter-parents put out a Craigslist ad for someone to “date” their 19-year-old son. It’s a damn fun little film, so where can you stream it?

You can do the thing over on Netflix. JLaw is waiting for you.

NO HARD FEELINGS IS NOW ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/GRP5E1y4C0 — Netflix (@netflix) October 22, 2023

At present, the film is only available on ad-free plans, although that might change in the future. In the meantime, you can also watch the film on VOD. So, go watch No Hard Feelings. It’s a great weekend movie, but let’s be honest, it’ll work any day of the week.