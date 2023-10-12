Whoopi Goldberg has been missing from The View this week, and co-host Joy Behar has teased that the mysterious reason for Whoopi’s absence will be revealed soon. Well, now we know.

Goldberg revealed on Instagram that she’s in the Vatican City where she not only met Pope Francis, but might also be working on a little movie called Sister Act 3. While riding in the backseat of a car outside St. Peter’s Basilica, Goldberg called her Vatican trip “the most exquisite experience” before teasing a return to one of her most iconic roles.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“Maybe, since you’re seeing everything, you’re figuring out what I’m doing here, but picture Sister Act and all the nuns standing here, waiting for the Pope to come out,” she teased. “Maybe that’s going to happen in the new movie. You don’t know. You never know, but we are in Rome, and I am in Vatican City. What could I be doing? Why could I be here? We’ll find out.”

After teasing Sister Act 3, Whoopi casually revealed her meeting with Pope Francis.

“So, yeah, remember I said I was here and we’re looking at all these different things? I think I forgot to mention, I met the Pope today,” Goldberg said. “It was pretty remarkable.”

As for the potential Sister Act sequel Goldberg has been working with producer Tyler Perry to get the film off the ground. Judging by her holy visit, there’s sure to be some big news on that front when Whoopi returns to The View on Monday October 16.

