Thanks to the launch of her podcast, Rachel Bilson has been an open book when it comes to her sex life. While most of her anecdotes have been wildly entertaining, Bilson’s latest comments on the sexual history of her partners did not sit well with Whoopi Goldberg.

On the most recent episode of Broad Ideas, Bilson revealed that she prefers men who have long list of sexual partners.

“If it’s really low, at this day and age, you’d be like, ‘It’s a little weird,'” Bilson said. “This is going to sound so judgmental, but if a dude’s, like, in his 40s and he’s, like, slept with, like, four women. But it all depends. Maybe he’s been in, like, decade[-long] relationships.”

While Bilson later walked back her remarks and said it’s not “fair” to make that kind of judgment, the damage was already done. During Thursday’s episode of The View, Goldberg tore into The O.C. actress for criticizing the sexual history of men.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“I’m sorry, I think it’s very odd that you’re concerned that he’s had sexual partners — any sexual partners. Why is it your business?” the 67-year-old cohost said during a Hot Topics segment on the issue. “Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexually partners. That’s how it was. Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to. Now that has been shifting, and young women have been bitching about, you know, ‘Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]’ Now, it’s happening, and you’re mad. I don’t understand.”

Goldberg got heated again by pointedly asking Bilson, “If he’s happy with you and you’re having a good time, why are you bitching?”

Never one to miss out on a good sex chat (Although, this one had a notable lack of ghosts.) Joy Behar jumped in with her thoughts.