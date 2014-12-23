‘I Think I Upset McDonald’s’: Tim Burton On Why He Was Fired From The ‘Batman’ Franchise

How do you like your Batman? Do you enjoy him as a brooding, contemplative protector of the night, with villains that surpass even his level of dark tendencies as shown in the Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan series of films? Or, do you like your Batman adorned in neon, battling glow-paint faced mercenaries while displaying a set of beautiful, anatomically-correct nipples? It’s likely that you went with the former.
Tim Burton had only two feature film credits to his name when he scored the directing gig on the new Batman franchise in 1988, but the former Disney animator’s vision was a solid one, and his talent and unique perspective proved to be a successful coup for Warner Bros. On a budget of $35 million, Tim Burton’s first effort — featuring Michael Keaton as the titular hero — garnered over $250 million in domestic box-office. It was a hit.
For Burton’s second Batman film, Warner gave the director a little more slack on his leash, which resulted in a film that was darker — Danny DeVito’s sewer-dwelling Penguin was far from the devilishly jovial cartoon depicted in Batman’s 1966 TV series — but the bottom line was that the film underperformed: on a budget twice the amount of the first film, it only made $162 million domestically. The Hollywood machine’s disappointment crested with a particular scene that Tim Burton recently revealed as the final nail in the coffin:
I think I upset McDonalds. [They asked] ‘What’s that black stuff coming out of the Penguin’s mouth. We can’t sell Happy Meals with that!’ It was a weird reaction to Batman Returns, because half the people thought it was lighter than the first one and half the people thought it was darker. I think the studio just thought it was too weird — they wanted to go with something more child- or family- friendly. In other words, they didn’t want me to do another one.
Thus, with Burton gone, we were relegated to two Batman films — under the direction of Joel Schumacher — that were not only bloated and absurd caricatures, but that ultimately left a bit of tarnish on the franchise as a whole. Thank the heavens that Christopher Nolan eventually came along.
Yeah, but we also got the best Seal song of all time in Kiss From a Rose after Burton left. So it’s kind of a wash…
@IrishCream I thought that was “Crazy”.
Obviously, you never heard this…
[www.youtube.com]
The entire Batman Forever soundtrack is awesome.
I suppose Burton’s comments hint at why we shouldn’t throw 100% of the blame on Schumacher for the blasphemies that are Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. I mean, he probably had a Mickey D’s executive perched on his shoulder from the moment both projects when into production.
The blame has always been on the producers. Especially Jon Peters. Schumacher should have known better, but Peters has always been a joke. How Uslan could have let it slip so far is beyond me.
Burton had two directing credits when he did Batman. Pee Wee’s Big Adventure and BeetleJuice.
Your point?
I think his point was the studio and the corporate sponsors should have watched those to get a sense of just how weird and creepy he was going to make Batman.
God fucking damnit, I agree with @Underball again.
I mean, sure, we’re agreeing about Tim Burton being weird and suits not understanding that, which is like agreeing which way the sun’s going to come up, but still.
I’ll always have Batman Returns to thank for introducing 13-year-old me to Christopher Walken.
Either this or someone at Warner had a crystal ball and said “whoa, guys! This yahoo isn’t going to do anything original for the rest of his career! he’s just going to steal other people’s stuff and make it all gothic. fuck that noise. and he keeps casting the same two people over and over, does he owe money to the mob or something? whatever, fuck this noise, he’s gone.”
Hey now, you’re dangerously close to having the Internet revoke your pass. Burton, Guillermo del Toro and Joss Whedon are on Nerd Mt. Rushmore.
could you elaborate on how you feel about noise?
Once Tim Burton saw the colorful “fun” direction Joel Schumacher wanted the franchise to go in, he wanted no part of it. Keaton followed suit. Burton originally wanted Monkeys singer Mikey Dolenz to play the riddler (it would have been great) but my understanding (I recently read about this at length) was that nobody involved wanted the new vision except Schumacher. This story is a cute angle though regardless of how little I’m sure it actually mattered.
The story I had heard for many years was that Burton was opposed to doing a sequel in the first place, as he said that the told the whole story in the first one (i.e.: his parents deaths were avenged*), and that he was intentionally difficult, and knew he wasn’t giving them what they wanted, so that he wouldn’t have to come back for yet a third.
*despite the fact that this goes against everything that batman is, but whatever.
Pfft. I would have bought it.
But, uh…what WAS that black stuff.
It’s a metaphor for what Tim Burton felt when he heard Schumacher’s nipple suit idea.
– Black stuff coming out of his mouth? Disgusting!
– Black stuff going into YOUR mouth? MARKETING GENIUS (JK – also disgusting)
[media1.s-nbcnews.com]
The first “Batman” with Michael Keaton and 2009’s “Watchmen” are the only two movies I have ever waited for hours in line to go to the midnight viewing to see. Both were totally worth it.
Interesting, I had a very different opinion about Watchmen.
@Nippopotamus agreed. Awesome trailer, but I thought the movie was underwhelming. Had they split it into two parts, it may have made more sense but it felt bloated as a single movie.
I’m with Nips, Watchmen was drek.
The only thing I remember about Watchmen was the giant blue guy multitasking while fucking Malin Akerman
I don’t care what anyone, internet commentator or critic, says: I love Batman Forever, and I always will. It was campy, brought rubber nipples into our lives, and had a great soundtrack.
Batman & Robin, though…fuck that noise.
my only complaint with Batman Forever was all the Neon coloring. The effects, the jokes, the gadgets, and the campy lines were all fanastic. as close to getting a remade movie version of the Adam West Batman we were going to get.
Burton’s take on Batman was a hamfisted, ugly, cheaply decorated goth fest. the cartoons have better art direction. the sets all looked fake and cheap, in every shot. Keaton and Nicholson were great, but Burton can’t really take credit for their performances, just their casting.
Turning the Joker into Batman’s killer was a liberty that ruined the franchise.
Burton is terrible.
@Underball I feel like I’m one of the only people on the internet who doesn’t love ‘Batman Returns’.
It’s just nostalgic hipster nonsense. People like to brag out liking/remembering terrible crap from when they were kids because it gets them attention. Batman Returns is a terrible movie, in every sense.
Call me crazy but I never took it as Burton having The Joker be the one who liked his parents. In the early comics, Batman often visualized whomever he was fighting as the one who killed his folks, to inspire him. I took it to be, in the movie universe, his first instance of doing that. Same with his comment later about “you made me first”. Less directly made him, and more criminals like him, like the ones who killed his family, made his existence necessary in the city
@Staubachlvr
You’re giving Burton a lot of credit. I don’t think Burton knew (or knows) anything about Batman past the screenplay he was handed.
@Old Balls I’m not fond of it either. It birthed the Birds of Prey tv series and Catwoman movie with the wrong-headed idea that Catwoman has superpowers and I don’t like any Penguin outside of Burgess Meredith.
@Staubacklvr:
But Joker also remembers having killed them. I don’t have it down by memory, but I remember Batman saying he killed them and him saying something in defense like he was very young.”
As has been pointed out by the good folks over at ComicsAlliance, the Burton “Batman” films aren’t really all that dark. They’re both pretty silly. And Burton clearly didn’t do much homework on Batman himself.
I think someone glimpsed the future and found out what a douche Burton is when asked about comics.
His response should have been: ‘But McDonalds, that WAS a Happy Meal!’
BTW, Batman Returns > Batman. DeVito’s Penguin is one of the best, creepiest screen villains of all time; on par with Ledger’s Joker.
Michelle Pfeiffer: Hottest Selena Kyle
FACT
People consider Batman Returns “dark”? Like which parts exactly? The circus gang? The Penguins wearing little helmets and rockets? The little ride in toy Batmobile Penguin used to control the actual Batmobile? Cat woman falling into a truck of kitty litter? When Bruce Wayne uses a Bat-CD player to play a recording of Penguin talking trash about the people of Gotham and he moves it back and forth making it “scratch”? The Penguin funeral?
Don’t get me wrong. I love the movie but it certainly wasn’t dark and was closer to Batman Forever in tone than it was the the first Batman.
You’re absolutely right. A movie where an innocent woman falls screaming to her death in a manner more befitting an R movie than a PG-13 (we see her fall, basically take the trip with her and see her LAND – which didn’t happen with the Joker in the first one) is clearly not dark.
“We were supposed to scare the Ice Princess.”
“She looked pretty scared to me.”
Charming…
WHAT ABOUT PENGUIN BITING OFF SOME DUDE’S EAR LESS THAN 20 MINUTES INTO THE FUCKING MOVIE!!????
The Penguin bit his nose, not his ear. And he didn’t bite it off. That and the ice princess dying are moments, not theme. People die in PG movies all the time. A nose bite and a death by falling don’t overshadow the silliness of little penguins wearing little costumes and all he other silly stuff in that movie. Heck, even the nose bite was played for laughs.
I just watched the movie two weeks ago coincidentally and while I still love the movie, it is filled with goofy, silly things that are on par with some of the sequels.
LOOK OUT FOR THAT LITTLE POODLE BATMAN! HE IS GROWLING AT YOU!
Batman Returns was pretty terrible, and Burton had some really fucked up shit going on in that second movie. I mean, he literally had The Penguin biting off people’s ears, and saying that he was going to get his Penguins to cut off little kids dicks, and blow everyone up. The movie is really fucked up, and he really should’ve toned it down for the PG 13 rating, and the fact that it had a McDonalds deal attached to it.
And then Nolan effed it up with the POS the Dark Knight Rises.