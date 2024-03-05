After completing Phantom Thread for director Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Day-Lewis made a startling announcement: He was officially retiring from acting and for good. The iconic actor admitted that he’s openly toyed with the idea in the past, but this time, the idea of quitting became a “compulsion” that Day-Lewis committed to like it was one of his roles.

According to a new interview with his longtime collaborator Jim Sheridan, don’t expect Day-Lewis to return to acting, and streaming certainly isn’t helping the situation. Sheridan stays in contact with his old friend and admits to trying to coax him back every now and then with a juicy role, but Day-Lewis is holding strong.

Via IndieWire:

“He’s like everybody else,” Sheridan said. “He fires up a streaming service and there’s 7,000 choices, none of them are good. Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain: You have a remote, you can stop it. It’s not the same experience.”

If you’re having a fun time imagining Daniel Day-Lewis delivering monologues to the Roku remote, so are we. That said, Day-Lewis’ disdain for streaming is an interesting factoid considering Anderson once revealed that the actor has a soft spot for trash TV. Namely, Naked and Afraid.

During a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Anderson said Day-Lewis would not shut up about the reality series. It consumed him.

“He would always be like, ‘You’ve got to see Naked and Afraid,'” Anderson laughingly told Kimmel. “Each week he’d tune in.”

