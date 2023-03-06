On Saturday night, after nearly a year of radio silence, Chris Rock finally told the world what he thinks about Will Smith. During a live Netflix stand-up special, the comic tore his attacker — and his wife — a new one, calling them both “bitches” who, he said, weren’t raised properly. That probably won’t help Smith launch his comeback, but for what it’s worth the actor did try and make amends, without much success.

A source tells People that ever since smacking Rock on live television during last year’s Oscars, Smith has “felt terrible for so long.” He even attempted to right the ship. “He’s tried unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris.”

Rock might not be interested in forgiving Smith anytime soon (ditto his mom), but Smith did reach out to people who would listen to him. The source says “family is important to him and [Smith] leaned on them” after the incident. “It all has helped him look inside and mature. He is better but still remorseful.”

They added, “Will listened to those who tried to help him and feels that he has become a better person.”

Of course, Rock doesn’t have to forgive Smith, whose antics seem to have left him still shaken. During his set, though, Rock insisted that he’s no “victim,” and perhaps one day he’ll be able to watch Made in America without breaking out in hives.

