[WARNING: potential spoilers for Fast X]

Have Vin Diesel and The Rock set aside their “candy ass” feud for the sake of da family? The Wrap reports that Dwayne Johnson, who has a, let’s say, complicated history with his Fast and Furious co-star, will make be “making an appearance in the post-credits sequence” of Fast X.

It’s a bald boys reunion (Jason Statham is invited, too).

The Rock was supposedly done playing Luke Hobbs after starring in franchise highlight Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and the Fast and Furious-presented spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, “for all the evident reasons.” He even went so far as to tell CNN that “when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

It’s nice that they made up (or Universal Pictures drove a dump truck full of money to their mansions… one of the two). It’s not official, however, until The Rock shares an Instagram post where Diesel is giving a thumbs up while the two of them share a bottle of Teremana tequila. Then I’ll believe it.

Fast X opens on May 19th.

(Via The Wrap)