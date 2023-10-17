There are a lot of things that the world would like to collectively forget about 2021, and the list seems to go on and on. But somewhere in the chaos, there was an explosive news story about Armie Hammer and the disturbing allegations that the once-beloved actor actually had some cannibalistic tendencies, on top of some explicitly violent allegations.

Of course, Hammer has since retreated from the spotlight, but it was a little but of a coincidence when his Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothee Chalamet immediately went to star in a romance movie about cannibals. The timing was just…..weird. Chalamet hadn’t addressed the coincidence until a recent profile with GQ.

“I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing?” Chalamet told the mag of the ordeal. Bones And All, directed by Luca Guaganina, was actually based on a book, which made Chalamet more inclined to see it through, just to prove that it wasn’t a “based on a true story” situation. He added, “It made me feel like: Now I’ve really got to do this. Because this is actually based on a book.” The movie made waves at Cannes and became a crowd favorite, despite the iffiness of the topic.

Lasy year, Bones and All director Luca Guagagnino seemed a little ticked off about the connection. “Any correlation with this kind of innuendo and silliness is preposterous,” he said last year at the Zurich Film Festival, before explaining that the novel was out many years before Hammer’s allegations surfaced. Chalamet seems less dismissive, telling GQ, “These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word.”

Next up, Chalamet will be showing off his talents as Willy Wonka, which is not disorienting at all.

