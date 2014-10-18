Would You Like A Channel That Only Plays ‘Star Wars’? Hurry Up And Move To Germany!

Would you be down to watch Star Wars 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for two straight weeks? Yeah? Really? Well, then book yourself a flight to Deutschland ASAP.
From December 1st through December 14th, Germany’s pay TV platform, Sky Deutschland, will transform one of its channels into an all-you-can-eat Star Wars buffet, or as they call it, a “round-the-clock Lucas-palooza.” Per The Hollywood Reporter:
From Dec. 1 to 14, the broadcaster is turning its Sky Hits digital channel into Sky Star Wars HD, programming all six Star Wars films, as well as Star Wars-themed featurettes and documentaries, on a 24-hour loop. All Sky subscribers in Germany and Austria will have access to the round-the-clock Lucas-palooza.
…
The round-the-clock channel was made possible via a deal with Disney and Lucasfilm, which control the rights to the Star Wars movies.
Sky Star Wars HD will show all six Star Wars feature films on a loop in their narratively-correct order, starting with 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace through to the 1983 classic Star Wars: Episode VI – The Return of the Jedi.
In between the films, the channel will air a total of 20 behind-the-scenes featurettes on the making of all six movies as well as two Star Wars documentaries from Emmy winner Kevin Burns: Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004) and 2007’s Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed.
Merry freaking Christmas, ya lucky Germans!
All of this, of course, comes as we anxiously await any and all details on the forthcoming Star Wars: Episode VII.
So the true debate begins: What’s worse? The Nazi Atrocities or Episode I?
There’s no debate.
Episode I
“on a loop in their narratively-correct order”
If it is on a loop, wouldn’t the narratively correct order be identical to the order produced, for almost all practical purposes?
Narrative order, looped: 123456123456123456…
Production order, looped: 456123456123456123…
The only difference would be the experience of someone who watches the channel at its debut, while someone tuning in at any other time would not notice the difference. What other order did the author of this article have in mind?
“We’re stsrting with episode 1”
Hope you like cheesy dubs then, because that’s the how the Germans like to show foreign movies and TV shows.