Would You Like A Channel That Only Plays ‘Star Wars’? Hurry Up And Move To Germany!

10.18.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Would you be down to watch Star Wars 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for two straight weeks? Yeah? Really? Well, then book yourself a flight to Deutschland ASAP.

From December 1st through December 14th, Germany’s pay TV platform, Sky Deutschland, will transform one of its channels into an all-you-can-eat Star Wars buffet, or as they call it, a “round-the-clock Lucas-palooza.” Per The Hollywood Reporter:

From Dec. 1 to 14, the broadcaster is turning its Sky Hits digital channel into Sky Star Wars HD, programming all six Star Wars films, as well as Star Wars-themed featurettes and documentaries, on a 24-hour loop. All Sky subscribers in Germany and Austria will have access to the round-the-clock Lucas-palooza.

The round-the-clock channel was made possible via a deal with Disney and Lucasfilm, which control the rights to the Star Wars movies.

Sky Star Wars HD will show all six Star Wars feature films on a loop in their narratively-correct order, starting with 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace through to the 1983 classic Star Wars: Episode VI – The Return of the Jedi.

In between the films, the channel will air a total of 20 behind-the-scenes featurettes on the making of all six movies as well as two Star Wars documentaries from Emmy winner Kevin Burns: Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004) and 2007’s Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed.

Merry freaking Christmas, ya lucky Germans!

All of this, of course, comes as we anxiously await any and all details on the forthcoming Star Wars: Episode VII.

Via The Hollywood Reporter

