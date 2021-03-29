Wrath of Man, starring Jason Statham as a cash truck security guard, originally had a different title: Cash Truck. Now, I realize I’m just a small-town blogger, but if I were in charge of a major film studio, I would have kept the title as Cash Truck. Think about it. Are you more likely to see a movie called Wrath of Man or CASH TRUCK? Trick question. The answer is both. It’s a Jason Statham movie (a Jason Statham movie directed by Guy Ritchie, working with the actor for a fourth time after Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver). Of course I’m watching it. I would watch a six-hour cut of Justice League if all the characters were played by Jason Statham.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Wrath of Man, which also stars Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, and Post Malone, opens on May 7.