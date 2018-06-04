The ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Trailer Is A Dream Come True For Disney Fans

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Did you like Ready Player One, but wish it had approximately 10,038 more Disney references? Then have I got a trailer for you. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 — the sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, which I still contend is the best non-Pixar Disney movie this decade — takes place (where else?) inside the internet, where Vanellope von Schweetz gets chased by Stormtroopers, gazes admiringly at the logos for the Muppets and Marvel, and meets the Disney princesses. There’s Jasmine and Moana and Anna and Elsa from Frozen and Rapunzel, who asks “the glitch” whether everyone assumes her problems got fixed when a “big, strong man” showed up. “Yes,” Vanellope answers excitedly. “What is up with that?” She really is a Disney princess.

DISNEY

And this really is a Disney movie. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens on November 21.