In the middle of a huge cover profile on his white-hot career, which includes turns in HBO’s Watchmen, The Matrix 4, Candyman, and the currently filming Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he’s a massive The Office superfan when he started pontificating about the classic NBC sitcom during his interview. The actor is on a one-week break from the Aquaman sequel, and apparently, he’s been spending it binge-watching The Office, which has caused him to obsess over the characters. Celebrities, they’re just like us!

Via THR:

“Michael Scott just has a big heart,” he says, eager to dissect the Dunder-Mifflin dynamic. “As soon as he gets on your last nerve, he just redeems himself. I don’t know how, but he’s also excellent at his job. They have the highest-performing branch. He always comes through in the clutch. Dwight is just classic. I like Creed, too. You can’t sleep on Creed. Creed does not have one wasted moment.”

When Mateen II isn’t watching The Office, and presumably keeping a detailed character journal, he’s getting significantly jacked while reprising his role of Black Manta for the Aquaman sequel. Mateen II has been showing off his workout routine on Instagram, where he’s not timid about sharing some steamy thirst traps.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 16, 2022.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)