Remember when a lot of people got mad at director Zack Snyder for having Batman fire a gun and kill people in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? Now imagine the discourse if Batman got Superman’s girlfriend knocked up.

Variety reports that around 10 years ago, the Rebel Moon filmmaker developed “a storyline for the DC Extended Universe that involved Bruce Wayne impregnating Lois Lane.” Snyder’s idea, which sounds like it would have been for Justice League, also involved Ben Affleck’s the Dark Knight dying and Lois raising their child with Clark Kent. Yay for non-traditional families! But Warner Bros. and DC Studios said, uh, nope to Snyder’s pitch, correctly deeming it “super creepy.”

The report came in a story about Batman and Superman joining the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse in the public domain.

The DC characters are the next major expirations looming on the horizon. Superman and Lois Lane will enter the public domain in 2034, followed by Batman in 2035, the Joker in 2036 and Wonder Woman in 2037.

No one, not even the Clown Prince of Crime himself, is ready for the Joker to be in the public domain. He’s too twisted! You think Minions and Shrek memes are everywhere? Just wait.

