While Zendaya had all of the fashion fans drooling over her robot outfit at the Dune Part Two premiere, she’s already teasing her next project, which is pretty much the opposite of giant sandworms and spices. The actress stars in Challengers, an upcoming sports drama from director Luca Guadagnino.

In the film, Zendaya stars as Tashi, an all-star tennis pro-turned-coach, who pushes her husband Art to play a “challenger” event which puts him head to head with his former best friend and Tashi’s ex, Patrick. There are lots of tennis balls, some top-tier tennis outfits, and a threesome. It’s just a classic, Wii-sports-inspired love triangle. Tennis is, famously, the sport with the most amount of Love.

Here is the official synopsis:

Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).

The film required the cast to train for three months with professional tennis players to make sure they were making all the correct grunting sounds while hitting the balls. It’s not an easy thing to do, but it’s better than riding a hypothetical worm!

Challengers hits theaters on April 26th. Check out the trailer above.