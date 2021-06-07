Space Jam: A New Legacy has strangely become the most controversial movie of the year — and that was before we heard Lola Bunny speak.

On Sunday, ESPN released a Space Jam-inspired parody of its 30 For 30 series, “The Bunny & The GOAT,” featuring LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and the rest of the Toon Squad, including Lola. Bugs’ “female merchandising counterpart” has a revised look in the sequel because she was “very sexualized” in the original film, according to director Malcolm D. Lee. He wanted to make her more “politically correct… This is a kids’ movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there’s a long history of that in cartoons.” Surprisingly, the discussion around the “The Bunny & The GOAT” video has nothing to do with Lola’s appearance. It’s about the way she sounds.

this is a prime example of how good voice actors are at their jobs and why they should be far more respected. you cannot just cast a popular actress in a voice role and expect her to be able to do the job at the same level of quality as a professional voice actor — brose (@BrosephSZN) June 6, 2021

I love Zendaya, but this just sounds like her natural voice rather than a voice for Lola — A-A-Ron (@DoubleAARocks) June 6, 2021

Did y’all expect Zendaya not to sound like Zendaya I’m confused — 𝐊𝐈𝐌𝐘𝐇𝐑. 𓂀 (@rhymik_) June 6, 2021

I love zendaya but she just sounds like she not even trying to be the character at all! She just said shit! Here you go, give me my money 😂 — Jada Holliman (@golden_lajada) June 6, 2021

I've not seen the original Space Jam, I care nothing about Lola Bunny, but I do care about cartoons and voice acting. Her voice doesn't fit the character or the motions. This is awful and a prime example of a big studio casting a big name rather than someone right for the part. — DC Comics Gamer (@ChrisJCapel) June 6, 2021

It doesn’t seem right. No hate to zendaya though — NandoGG (@VisionNando) June 6, 2021

Love love love Zendaya but pic.twitter.com/60Ci5YApwa — ₱📸 (@TheAsgardian) June 6, 2021

This is emblematic of a larger discussion about animated movies shifting away from experienced voice actors in favor of big-name celebrities ever since Robin Williams played Genie in Aladdin; it was later solidified with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz in Shrek. They all did a great job, and Zendaya, who rules, might kill it too, even if she’s no Kath Soucie. It’s unfair to make a judgement based on a six-minute YouTube video (there’s a tinniness to her VO that hopefully won’t be in the movie).

The Emmy-winning Euphoria star already has her defenders:

weirdos are seriously hating on zendaya for that lola bunny clip??? pic.twitter.com/9DuwosG9hO — kea | ⊗✪✵⎊ (@GoldenxHabit) June 6, 2021

My life is complete. Zendaya is playing Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2 pic.twitter.com/Oh312cFFx3 — sop (@sopthecrtr) June 6, 2021

Y’all know damn well Zendaya does not give a single fuck what y’all haters gotta say…. pic.twitter.com/TTLwswr5BJ — Ayana🍑 (@dayahubb) June 6, 2021

I never simped for a bunny faster 😍 I mean you go @Zendaya fantastic voice for lola bunny #SpaceJamANewLegacy https://t.co/LmozxFiiD7 pic.twitter.com/uKguGFcFfi — TJ kiszka (@HellblazerArts) June 6, 2021

But what I find fascinating is how much of a hot button issue the freaking Space Jam sequel has become. First, it was about something something cancel culture; now it’s strangers getting mad at each other because a cartoon bunny doesn’t sound the way they think a cartoon bunny should sound. Maybe it’s good A New Legacy is being released on HBO Max — think of all the in-theater fights that will be prevented.

Space Jam: A New Legacy comes out on July 16.