After meeting on the set of the recent batch of Spider-Man films, Zendaya and Tom Holland mostly kept their relationship under wraps despite occasionally being photographed in public together. That still didn’t stop a rampant bout of engagement rumors, but more recently, the two have been less clandestine about being together.

Case in point, Zendaya stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night where the actress opened up about a brush with the law while she and Holland were out and about. However, if you’re not a fan of celebrities getting special treatment from the police, you might want to look away.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Tom and I were rushing to a spin class… with my mother,” she said. “I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class ’cause I don’t do that. But we were going a little fast ’cause we were running late.” However, when they were pulled over for speeding, they were able to circumvent the ticket. “They recognized that he was Spider-Man, and we were fine,” she explained, with a laugh. “We got a warning, and everything was OK.”

Despite this tactic working pretty well for Tom Holland, we’re going to highly recommend that you don’t try to get out of a ticket by telling the police that you’re Spider-Man. Probably don’t do that.

