Just a year after dropping her second album, You Can’t Kill Me, it appears 070 Shake is kicking off her new era. Tonight (September 22), Shake dropped a new single called “Black Dress” — a song she’s been teasing and previewing at shows and festival appearances over the course of the past year.

On “Black Dress,” Shake comes face-to-face with her triggers, attempting to move forward from a past love.

“Even when it’s dark / I still can see your bone structure / I can see the light in you / Even when it’s dark / I still can see your bone structure,” she sings on the pre-hook.

On the chorus, she dives deeper into the titular black dress, which brings back haunting and loving memories for her.

“My baby was in a black dress when she married me / I’m the reason that you walked that way / And you do with me,” sings Shake on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying video, Shake is seen after surviving a plane crash. She floats through air and runs through lush feels, on a mission to unite with a special love.

While it hasn’t been too long since Shake dropped music, she always aims to be timely with her work. In an interview with Our Generation Music, she said she knows her music will always arrive to those who need it.

“The people that understand my music don’t underrate it,” said Shake. “I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be, and the people that need my music will always have it.”

You can see the video for “Black Dress” above.