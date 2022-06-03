070 Shake Releases The Haunting ‘Medicine’ Video

070 Shake’s has been rolling out her new album You Can’t Kill Me — the follow up 2020’s phenomenal Modus Vivendi — for a bit now. She released the promising singles “Web,” “Skin & Bones,” and the collaboration with Christine And The Queens for “Body.” Today, the record is finally out, and along with it she has unveiled a music video for her hypnotic, haunting song “Medicine.”

“We’re so attached to this physical world, it makes us more susceptible to being hurt,” 070 Shake said in a statement. “You can’t kill me because I’m more than my body. With each album, it’s like you’re being revealed more and more. You Can’t Kill Me shows how dedicated I am to being free within music… Feeling is the biggest ingredient of my music.”

She’s finishing up her headline North American tour next week with four nights in Los Angeles; it’s already a big year for her, but it’s going to get even bigger. She’s also famously dating Kehlani, who shared a tender depiction of their relationship in the recent music video for their song “Melt.”

Watch the video for “Medicine” above.

Christine And The Queens and Kehlani are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.