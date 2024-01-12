Rich Brian’s music collective, 1999 Write The Future, treated fans to a new song titled “Light Rails,” which features Rick Ross. The two featured artists had previously collaborated together for the 2021 Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings soundtrack, giving them the comfort to take turns on the verses.

Uproxx cover star Rich Brian kicks off the track, delivering some fun pop culture references in the process. “Courthouses full of people pointin’ fingers / Little did they know, It’s gon’ take more than that to bury me / Killin’ Bills feelin’ like I’m Tarantin’ / We against defeat, that’s not our fantasy,” he raps, according to Genius.

“Top-down, my smoke thick (Huh) / Free throws, I don’t miss (Huh) / White tees, my hat back,” Rick Ross adds. “My b*tch bad, I love this / I run past that f*ck sh*t / That small talk, some f*ck sh*t.”

Before this release, 1999 Write The Future put out a few other collabs over the past month, including “Mint Chocolate” (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine) and “Run The Fade (feat. Eyedress). The music video for the latter track included an appearance from the comedian Tim Robinson.

Because of this, fans likely have some other tunes coming after this one too.

Check out 1999 Write The Future’s “Light Rails” (feat. Rick Ross and Rich Brian) above.