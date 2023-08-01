rick ross 2022
Rick Ross Reckons If You Give Him Just 48 Hours, He Could Make An Entire Album From Start To Finish

Rappers’ fixation on quick album turnarounds continues with Rick Ross. First, Drake bragged that he didn’t need several years in between projects to return with another chart-topping hit. Now, Ross is following suit: During an interview with Amazon Music’s correspondent Rob Markman the “Diced Pineapples” rapper boasted that if it came down to it, he could bust out an album in just a couple days.

When asked about two of his fan-beloved projects, Rich Forever and Albert Anastasia, he said, “Albert Anastasia most definitely had a significant purpose because that’s when dudes was just really understanding how I could play with my words and, more importantly, how easy it was for me. You know, I’m one of them dudes – I could go in there and put an album together in 48 hours if need be. If that’s the play, we could do that.”

While Ross isn’t putting out a new album every two hours, he has been consistent with his release schedule in recent years, dropping new LPs in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Following the sit-down, Ross hit the stage as part of the City Sessions: 50 & Forever show held at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, a celebration to commemorate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. To watch the performance clips from his performances as well as that of the other featured act Clipse, click here.

