Rappers’ fixation on quick album turnarounds continues with Rick Ross. First, Drake bragged that he didn’t need several years in between projects to return with another chart-topping hit. Now, Ross is following suit: During an interview with Amazon Music’s correspondent Rob Markman the “Diced Pineapples” rapper boasted that if it came down to it, he could bust out an album in just a couple days.

When asked about two of his fan-beloved projects, Rich Forever and Albert Anastasia, he said, “Albert Anastasia most definitely had a significant purpose because that’s when dudes was just really understanding how I could play with my words and, more importantly, how easy it was for me. You know, I’m one of them dudes – I could go in there and put an album together in 48 hours if need be. If that’s the play, we could do that.”

While Ross isn’t putting out a new album every two hours, he has been consistent with his release schedule in recent years, dropping new LPs in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Following the sit-down, Ross hit the stage as part of the City Sessions: 50 & Forever show held at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, a celebration to commemorate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. To watch the performance clips from his performances as well as that of the other featured act Clipse, click here.