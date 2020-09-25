As it has every summer for the past few years, Celebrity Family Feud has returned for 2020, and the new season has yielded some memorable moments so far. Weezer and Fall Out Boy recently speculated what strippers in Hell might look like, and the latest episode saw 2 Chainz and Big Boi compete against each other.

The two rappers offered some insight into their lives with their answers to the question, “Name the last place you were when you got in trouble.” Big Boi’s response was “the club,” while 2 Chainz answered, “I was in traffic.”

Elsewhere on the show, Big Boi and his family (consisting of actual family members) were tasked with answering the question, “A cannibal not only likes to nibble on his date’s ear, he also likes to nibble on her what?” That was a classic Family Feud question designed to prompt a salacious answer for Steve Harvey to drop his jaw at, and Big Boi delivered, responding, “I’m gonna say ‘nips.'” He then clarified to a blank-faced Harvey, “Chest.” Yes, the answer was on the board (as “milk wagons”).

2 Chainz and his associates from his The Real University label went on to win the whole show, including an extra $25,000 for the Tru Foundation in the Fast Money round.

Watch clips from the episode above and below.

