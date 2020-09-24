2 Chainz Pushes Back The Release Date Of His ‘So Help Me God’ Album

Though he was originally planning to release his new album, So Help Me God, this week, it appears that 2 Chainz needs a little more time to complete the project. He announced via Instagram Story that he has delayed the album release in order to work on an interlude and await a pair of sample clearances. Though he confirmed he’d still appear on Family Feud tonight, that would unfortunately be all the 2 Chainz fans would be receiving.

Chainz, who hadn’t updated any of his accounts with cover artwork or tracklists for the upcoming project, explained on his Instagram Story: “I ain’t dropping my album this week either. We will be on Family Feud tonight but I ain’t dropping my album this week. I ain’t finished with it yet. I’m waiting on two samples to get back, information on two samples, and I’m waiting on a skit, believe it or not. It shouldn’t [be more] than a couple of weeks, though.”

#2Chainz says he is unfortunately not dropping his album “So Help Me God” as planned this Friday due to 2 samples still being cleared and a skit that he is completing. pic.twitter.com/GalFmfdl6x — On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) September 24, 2020

The Atlanta rap giant has had an eventful year so far otherwise, appearing in a meme-worthy hit battle with Rick Ross for Swizz Beats’ Verzuz stream, assisting Run The Jewels with their new album RTJ4 and popping up in their video for “Out Of Sight,” and dealing with the COVID-19 crisis as a business owner, re-opening his Escobar restaurant, feeding the homeless, and fending off a lawsuit from Pablo Escobar’s estate.