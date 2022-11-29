The 2022 Music Holiday Gift Guide For Musicians

This holiday season, it’s likely you have all kinds of different people to buy for. If you have a musician on your list, keep reading. It can be tough to know what to get the artist in your life, so we’re offering an excellent place to start on your gift-giving journey with this list of gifts for musicians that you can find at Guitar Center. Whether they could use a new guitar, a boost to their live performance setup, more professional-sounding tools for DIY home recordings, or something else entirely, this list has you covered with links to all these amazing buys. (It probably wouldn’t hurt to look at the 2021 version of this list, either.) Before you know it, you’ll be out of time to get your holiday shopping done. So, now that we’ve gotten the intro out of the way, let’s get into it.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Flame Top Electric Guitar Transparent Ebony Burst When it comes to guitars, you can’t go wrong with a Les Paul, and especially not this one. This Ebony Burst model is the latest in the Traditional Pro V series and features an AA Flame Maple top, asymmetrical neck profile, and locking tuners. As for where to pick one up, it’s a Guitar Center-exclusive. Get it here. Schecter Guitar Research Machine Gun Kelly PT Electric Guitar Hot Pink Speaking of Guitar Center-exclusive axes, get a load of this satin black model highlighted by vibrant pink accents. If it looks familiar, that’s because it’s the same model featured on the cover of MGK’s well-received 2022 album Mainstream Sellout. Get it here.

Simmons Titan 20 Electronic Drum Kit With Mesh Pads and Bluetooth Classic drum kits have an undeniable appeal, but sometimes, an electronic set is the proper tool for the job. That’s where this new eKit from Simmons comes in, as it features a powerful collection of drum sounds, Bluetooth and MIDI connectivity, USB output for recording, a free companion app for phones or tablets, and most importantly, a satisfying playing feel. Get it here. Sela Kalimba Art Series 10 Key Little Monster A kalimba is the perfect instrument for beginners and experts alike, as it’s approachable to play and sounds lovely both on its own and as an accompaniment for singers, musicians, and dancers. This model in particular is striking with the fun and vibrant illustrations on its front face. This one will be easy to keep in pristine condition, too, thanks to the padded bag it comes with. Get it here.

Snoop Dogg — Doggystyle Vinyl 2 LP Snoop Dogg is the kind of artist who never really goes out of style, and his 1993 debut album is still as much a banger today as it was when it was released nearly 30 years ago. It’s a must for any vinyl collection and that’s especially true of this 2-LP edition, which has been digitally remastered. Get it here. Fender Limited-Edition Holiday Sweater For some, holiday sweaters are as big a part of the season as the tree, exchanging gifts, and eating too much while surrounded by the people you love. If you want to fold your music fan-hood into this cozy mix, this limited edition Fender sweater is a strong look (and it’s exclusive to Guitar Center). Get it here.

Harbinger MLS1000 Personal Line Array Speaker System If the artist in your life is a live performer (or if they’re approaching that stage), an upgrade to their on-stage sound setup would probably be welcomed. This all-in-one sound system from Harbinger could be the solution they’re looking for, as it offers big, professional sound in a small footprint that’ll be easy to lug from gig to gig. Get it here. Venue Mothership 360 Degree Moving Head Multi-FX Light With Laser Once the aforementioned artist is all set up with sound, lighting is key to making a performance really pop. This high-quality, multi-effect setup is designed for all walks of musical life, from DJs to venue owners to anybody else who wants to take their on-stage presentation to a new level. Get it here.