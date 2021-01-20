An MSNBC Anchor Quoted 21 Savage While Listing Donald Trump’s Problems

21 Savage has had his share of issues with the American government, but as Donald Trump left the White House on Joe Biden’s inauguration day, the British rapper — by way of Atlanta, Georgia — got something like the last laugh thanks to MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. During Melber’s segment discussing the transition between administrations today, Melber quoted 21 Savage’s Grammy-winning single “A Lot” as he recounted the various issues the failed casino owner will face as his first and only term in office comes to its ignominious conclusion.

“To paraphrase the rapper 21 Savage, Donald Trump has some problems here,” he joked as a graphic of Savage popped up on the screen alongside a photo of Trump. “How many lawyers you got? A lot. How many problems you got? A lot. How many people doubted you? A lot. Left you out to rot?” It’s not the first time Savage has become a meme; in 2017 an appearance on ESPN went viral.

How many problems does Trump have? @AriMelber thinks he has a lot @21savage pic.twitter.com/UKLFDNHJxM — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) January 19, 2021

These words are, of course, a mangled version of the hook from the 2018 J. Cole-featuring I Am > I Was single which helped 21’s rise to near-ubiquity in mainstream pop culture, just before he was arrested and detained by ICE for an expired visa. The rapper has been locked into an extended legal battle with the US immigration system ever since. However, with a new administration coming in, it’s possible he’ll have a chance to plead his case with a much more sympathetic leadership.

Watch Ari Melber’s 21 Savage-quoting segment above.