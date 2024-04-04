Atlanta rapper 21 Savage and Maryland crooner Brent Faiyaz have some advice for their romantic partners ahead of a rendezvous in their new video for “Should’ve Wore A Bonnet.” The video, shot in delirious lo-fi, follows the duo as they throw a high-class house party full of sexy women and their fellow entertainers. While they perform their seductive verses, bodies gyrate around them and rappers like Offset of Migos make cameo appearances. The low-key vibe fits the laid-back beat of the song, which appears on Savage’s January album, American Dream. They also performed the song together on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

Savage is now just a little under a month away from his first US tour in five years to support the album. The American Dream Tour kicks off on May 1 in Vancouver with opening acts JID, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold. Savage’s previous 2019 tour wasa success, but any future movement was curtailed by his arrest by US Immigration and his five-year fight to secure citizenship against the threat of deportation to the UK. Meanwhile, Faiyaz is just six months removed from the release of his last album, Larger Than Life but has yet to announce a tour for the album.

You can watch the “Should’ve Wore A Bonnet” video above.