However, 21 has a bit of a history with trickery, like when he and Drake did a mock Vogue cover to promote their album Her Loss. So, what’s the deal with the American Dream movie?

Earlier this month, before 21 Savage released his new album American Dream , he hyped up the project with a trailer for a movie. It was called American Dream: The 21 Savage Story , starring Donald Glover and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin portraying the rapper at different points in his life.

Is The 21 Savage ‘American Dream’ Movie Real?

It’s not, no.

Savage made the reveal in an interview with Shannon Sharpe on a new episode of Club Shay Shay (as Complex notes). Sharpe asked if the movie was coming out soon, and Savage let the cat out of the bag, answering, “Nah, that was a parody.”

Sharpe was insistent that Savage’s life story actually could make for an interesting movie, though, to which the rapper replied, “I feel like it could be one day. They would hate on it now, though. Because they gon’ be like, ‘What the f*ck 21 Savage deserve a story for, a movie about him for? What he did?’ You know how they do.”

So, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story isn’t real, but we’ll always have the trailer, which you can revisit above. Also check out the full interview with Sharpe below.