After sharing his debut album, El Dorado, earlier this year, San Francisco’s own 24kGoldn has remained quiet. That came to an end today with the release of his new video for “Company,” which sports an appearance from Future. It begins with 24kGoldn surrounded by a number of women in a room draped in gold fabrics and accessories. After walking through the house for a while, 24kGoldn lends the mic to Future, who posts up in a jewelry-filled tub with a pair of ladies as he rips through his verse.

The new album arrived months after 24kGoldn landed the first chart-topping track of his career with “Mood.” At the time, the San Francisco native celebrated the feat in a post to his Instagram post. “I’m only 19 years old, I’m not even 20 years old and we’re on top of the world, No. 1 on the Billboard charts,” he said in a video. “I did not think this sh*t was gonna happen this fast, if I’m being 100 percent honest with y’all. But I’m grateful as f*ck. I knew we could do it, and it was just a matter of time, yo.”

You can watch the new video for “Company” above.

El Dorado is out now via Columbia. Get it here.