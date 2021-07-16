Pontiac, Michigan rapper DDG keeps his outstanding week going with a new collaboration with 20-year-old Louisville rapper 2KBaby. The two Midwestern artists both recently moved to Hollywood to be closer to the action, so it’s only natural that they’d feel like they’re now living the sweet life — hence the title of their new song, “Zack & Cody,” named for the iconic Disney Channel duo from the 2000s sitcom The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody. Over a simple, melodic beat, the two rappers trade bouncy verses about their parallel rises to stardom.

The new song caps a pair of breakout weeks for DDG, who went from making vlogs on YouTube to pursuing a rap career using the audience he’d built on that platform. His work in that new area culminated in last year’s debut album, Valedictorian, but it was his 2021 collaborative mixtape with producer OG Parker that shot him to the peak of his mainstream exposure so far. The tape’s single “Moonwalking In Calabasas” became his signature hit and prefaced his eventual inclusion in this year’s XXL Freshman Class. Also this week, he participated in the Freshman Cypher and featured on Uproxx’s latest digital cover.

Listen to 2KBaby and DDG’s “Zack & Cody” above and check out its video below.

2KBaby is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.