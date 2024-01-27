50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) is being sued by Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain after he allegedly threw a microphone that hit her head last summer, according to Entertainment Weekly. Monegain had filed the lawsuit in the Los Angeles Supreme Court on Thursday (January 25), citing that she had suffered “severe and permanent injuries.”

The alleged incident took place during 50 Cent’s concert at LA’s Crypto.com Arena last August. During the show, the rapper appeared to realize that his microphones weren’t working and proceeded to throw one into the audience, which was filmed. Monegain claims she was the one hit by it and is accusing Jackson, his G-Unit Touring company, and the arena’s owner, AEG, of negligence.

Monegain says that she was hit in the face and the wrist by the microphone, which reportedly led to her being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. They treated her for “a concussion and laceration over her forehead and pain in her left wrist,” and she suffered “dizziness, headaches, light and sound sensitivity and nausea.”

This move arrived a few months after Monegain had filed a police report, but criminal charges weren’t planned. She is now suing for all the damages, including medical bills, attorney fees, and other costs that resulted from the alleged microphone incident.