In 2023, musician-turned-mogul 50 Cent stepped off the television set and back onto the stage. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, the “Candy Shop” rapper announced The Final Lap Tour. Across several countries and more than 100 shows, supporters were reminded of 50 Cent’s dominating run in hip-hop.

Each night, the show brought in millions in ticket sales. But a production of that magnitude doesn’t come cheap, and according to Tony Yayo, 50 Cent covered all expenses for The Final Lap Tour out of his own pocket.

THE FINAL LAP, @50cent

$24,112,580 Revenue ($1,205,629 avg.)

263,999 Tickets Sold (13,199 avg.)

$91.34 Average Price

20/94 Reported Shows#Update — Touring Data (@touringdata) January 9, 2024

During a recent sit-down with VladTV, Yayo revealed that his longtime friend and label head pulled out the big bucks to pay 300 staffers, set costs, and more. “Everybody’s coming there, of course, to work for 50 ’cause 50 cuts the budget,” he said. “But when you think of everything that’s behind it, from production, road management, catering, dancers, f*ckin’ stewardess on the jet, pilots — everybody’s like one big team. And 50 pays for everything… His merch is in the millions. He’s an icon. You can ask anyone. The people that ran the tour from Live Nation, they’ll tell you: ‘Your favorite rapper can’t do what 50 just did.’”

Watch the full interview above.