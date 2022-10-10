50 cent troll
Getty Image
50 Cent Saluted Brian Robinson, Who Used ‘Many Men’ For His NFL Debut After He Recovered From Gunshot Wounds

TwitterStaff Writer

Brian Robinson has been one of the feel good stories early on in this NFL season. The rookie running back for the Washington Commanders was shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery and yesterday — a mere six weeks after the shooting — took to the field for the first time ever in the Commanders’ game against the Tennessee Titans. But it’s the now viral moment of Robinson coming out of the tunnel at FedEx Field to 50 Cent’s “Many Men” that really drove home the emotion of Robinson’s road back to an NFL field and the perseverance he showed along the way.

50 Cent’s lyrics paint such a vivid picture of what Robinson has been through, as he raps in the song: “Many men, wish death upon me. Blood in my eye dawg and I can’t see, I’m trying to be what I’m destined to be. And n****** trying to take my life away.” Well, 50 Cent himself obviously caught wind of the viral clip of Robinson and shouted out the former Alabama running back. In an Instagram post, 50 wrote, “That sh*t ain’t stop nothing, when God has bigger plans it’s just a bump in the road. @b.robinson_4 right back in action.” He posted a photo collage of Robinson and himself, along with a second slide of the viral video of Robinson coming out to “Many Men.”

Robinson led the Commanders with nine carries, but the team lost a heartbreaker 21-17. Regardless, the Brian Robinson era has begun in Washington D.C.

