50 May Be Changing His Vote After Learning About Joe Biden’s Tax Plan

The November election is only weeks away and while there have been tons of musicians suing Trump over using their music at rallies, some are actually supporting him. Recently Ice Cube was the source of controversy after news broke that he worked with the Trump campaign, although he maintains that he has not “endorsed anybody.” The same can’t be said for 50 Cent now, who has apparently changed his vote.

The rapper’s change of heart came Monday shortly after Joe Biden shared his campaign’s tax plan. Under the former vice president’s plan, taxes will be raised for those making over $400,000. According to CNBC, the wealthy living in California and New York state could see 62% of their income taxed — and 50’s not happy about that number.

Sharing a photo of a CNBC’s report, 50 wrote, “WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.” The rapper added: “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind.”

Of course, 50 Cent’s pivot to the right has sparked quite a backlash on Twitter, with fans pointing out that his change of heart is solely due to his refusal to pay more in taxes.

You can read 50 Cent’s endorsement above.

