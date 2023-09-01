50 Cent’s current The Final Lap Tour is a chance for fans to reflect on his colossal rap career, although these days, he’s much more known for his contributions to film and television. With each performance of his smash songs, concertgoers and the entertainer get to relive his start in the industry. Unfortunately, that isn’t the only part of 50 Cent’s past that has shown itself on the road. According to TMZ, flares of the musician’s former gangster rapper persona made a guest appearance during his Los Angeles concert on August 30 when he tossed a malfunctioning microphone onstage.

Although he didn’t intend to hit anyone, the object did, and now the outlet is reporting that he could potentially face battery charges because of it. However, 50 Cent’s lawyer, Scott Leemon, maintains his client’s innocence because there was no motive behind the mic toss. “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis (AKA 50 Cent) would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed,” Leemon told TMZ.

But in images shared exclusively on The Neighborhood Talk, the alleged victim, Power 106‘s host Bryhana Monegain’s extreme bodily injuries to both her forehead and just above her right eyebrow can not be ignored.

It is unclear if Monegain has pressed charges against 50 Cent, as details surrounding this case are still developing.