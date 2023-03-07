During last night’s (March 6) Indiana Pacers game against the Philadelphia 76ers, 50 Cent was having a blast with Will Ferrell. Before the game, 50 wheeled Ferrell onto the court in a go-kart.

“Big round of applause for Will Ferrell,” the announcer booms in the video, which the rapper uploaded to social media.

However, it seems that the kart was quite heavy, as 50 struggled to push it more than a little bit at a time. To borrow one of the post’s top comments, “If 50 can’t do it, then it can’t be done.”

“Ran into one of my favorite actors Will Ferrell at the game #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” Fif wrote in his Instagram caption. “Indiana Pacers vs 76ers first the eagles now this I’m done #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

50 Cent and Will Ferrell spotted at the NBA match last night 👀‼️

pic.twitter.com/0CX11R54j9 — RapTV (@Rap) March 7, 2023

In the second clip of 50 Cent’s slideshow, he approached Ferrell and the two shared a handshake and a hug — and fans are loving it. “Will is just so damn cool,” one commented on 50’s Instagram post.

“That was so genuine. Will grabbed Fif hand like he was ready to go tell everyone “Hey everyone meet my friend Curtis!” He was too excited. Made me smile,” another added.

Ferrell had already been in Indianapolis to film a documentary, according to HipHopDX. Meanwhile, 50 Cent has a partnership with the Pacers for his alcohol company, Sire Spirits.