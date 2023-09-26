6lack and Jessie Reyez look to work their magic for a third time on their upcoming single, “Homicide.” The two artists previously worked together on the songs “Imported” and “Forever“; today, 6lack posted a teaser for “Homicide” on his Instagram page, promising to complete “the collab trilogy.” Along with the moody cover art, he shared clips of the videos from the pair’s previous output, as well as an offer for “more surprises this week & all through tour season.”

“Forever” appeared on Reyez’s most recent album, Yessie, while “Imported” appeared on her debut studio album, Before Love Came To Kill Us in 2020. Her most recent collaboration with another R&B star has also been making waves; “Jeans” featuring Miguel came with a spicy video complementing its explicit content.

Meanwhile, 6lack is around six months removed from his most recent full-length release, Since I Have A Lover. The album spawned a handful of singles including the title track, “Talkback,” “Fatal Attraction,” and “Preach.” 6lack has since been preparing for his Since I Have A Lover Tour, which starts in Portland, Oregon on October 1 and runs through November 24 in his hometown, Atlanta. Then, he’ll hop the pond for a series of European shows beginning in February of 2024.

“Homicide” is out this Friday, September 29. You can pre-save it here.