99 Neighbors issue a smooth invitation on their groovy single “Eastside,” pairing the laid-back, melodic track with a casual performance on the latest episode of UPROXX Sessions. The group, which normally consists of seven members, came through Uproxx Studios with a stripped-down, two-man lineup consisting of rappers Sam Paulino and Hanknative, who provide all the vocals on the song, while Jared Fier, Juju, and Somba make their presence known on the lilting, midtempo beat. Other members of the group include Aidan Ostby, a vocalist, Connor “Swank” Stankevich, also a rapper, and Shane Kaseta, the group’s graphic designer and photographer.

First-time listeners might be surprised to learn that the group hails from Burlington, Vermont, which is not exactly a hotbed of the jazz, R&B, and hip-hop that influences their sound. However, once the band formed in 2018, it didn’t take them long to acquire national recognition, thanks in part to securing the co-management services of Pat Corcoran, who formerly managed Chance The Rapper. 99 Neighbors were included as the first act in Corcoran’s 2019 label deal with Warner Records and they’ve steadily grown their profile since.

Watch 99 Neighbors’ groovy performance of “Eastside” above.

