A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Has A Song In ‘Rick And Morty,’ And He’s Excited About It

A new batch of Rick And Morty episodes started airing recently, and given that it’s one of the most hyped and beloved shows of the past few years, the world is excited. Perhaps nobody is more pumped, though, than A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who found his way into the Rick And Morty universe in the most recent episode.

On the second episode of the show’s fourth season, titled “The Old Man And The Seat,” there’s a scene where Rick is standing by a computer and drinking beers, while listening to A Boogie With Da Hoodie’s “My Sh*t.” The song isn’t just serving as background music either, as Rick is actively bobbing his head to the track and enjoying it. A Boogie was pretty happy about that moment, sharing the clip on Twitter and writing, “This is dope af @RickandMorty bumpin My Sh*t. amazing.”

This is dope af @RickandMorty bumpin My Shit 😭🤣 amazing 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/KU0h9eVyzm — ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) November 19, 2019

Rick And Morty has had its share of music moments over the years. In 2017, for example, Logic played himself in an episode, and even rapped parts of a new song.

Watch the clip from the new Rick And Morty episode above.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.