Adult Swim

Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Has A Song In ‘Rick And Morty,’ And He’s Excited About It

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

A new batch of Rick And Morty episodes started airing recently, and given that it’s one of the most hyped and beloved shows of the past few years, the world is excited. Perhaps nobody is more pumped, though, than A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who found his way into the Rick And Morty universe in the most recent episode.

On the second episode of the show’s fourth season, titled “The Old Man And The Seat,” there’s a scene where Rick is standing by a computer and drinking beers, while listening to A Boogie With Da Hoodie’s “My Sh*t.” The song isn’t just serving as background music either, as Rick is actively bobbing his head to the track and enjoying it. A Boogie was pretty happy about that moment, sharing the clip on Twitter and writing, “This is dope af @RickandMorty bumpin My Sh*t. amazing.”

Rick And Morty has had its share of music moments over the years. In 2017, for example, Logic played himself in an episode, and even rapped parts of a new song.

Watch the clip from the new Rick And Morty episode above.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Topics: #Rick And Morty

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

by: Twitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter
×