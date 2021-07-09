Aaliyah’s Final Album Birthed A Generation Of Cool R&B

“It ain’t just rhythm and blues,” Aaliyah coos on “Loose Rap,” the fan-favorite cut from her self-titled album. After emerging in 1994 with her platinum-selling debut Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number and establishing herself as R&B’s newest star on 1996’s One In A Million, it was clear the singer was hungry to explore beyond the genre’s shores. Within the five years between her second album and 2001’s Aaliyah (which celebrated its 20th anniversary on July 7), Aaliyah untied herself from the predatory shackles of previous mentor/producer/alleged beau R. Kelly as well as R&B’s predictable trends at the time.

Aaliyah was blossoming into her womanhood: she graduated from high school in 1997, became the youngest singer to perform at the Oscars with Anastasia’s “Journey To The Past” the following year, earned her first Grammy nomination with the hit single “Are You That Somebody?” from the Dr. Doolittle soundtrack, and scored her first acting role in 1999’s box office smash Romeo Must Die (which bred the Grammy-nominated “Try Again” single). All of these experiences signaled a maturity in the singer, which was reflected best on her final album.

“I wanted to do that because my name is Arabic and it has a beautiful meaning: ‘The highest and most exalted one, the best,’” Aaliyah said of her decision on the album’s title. “And I wanted the name to really carry the project. It’s different from the last LPs because I’m older, I’m more mature and I think that’s very evident on the album. So it really showcases Aaliyah and who she is right now”.

Aaliyah bridged the gap between the sweet girl-next-door personality she established with One In A Million and a yearning to get more experimental. She relied a little less on her “Supafriends” Missy Elliott and Timbaland — though Static Major from R&B group Playa played an integral role in writing nearly all the songs — who previously helped solidify her sound, and brought in an array of producers signed to her uncle Barry Hankerson’s Blackground record label. The end result? A genre-defining album that looks towards the future of R&B and hip-hop while also embracing the traditional elements of soul and funk.

Aaliyah wasn’t branded as a concept album, but the 14-song collection read like chapters of a dark romance novel, dissecting every stage of a relationship that’s on the verge of crumbling. The initial talking stages are found in “Loose Rap” and “Extra Smooth.” The shadowy production of the former finds Aaliyah bored of men who can’t back up their sh*t-talking, while latter’s heavy and in-your-face bassline mimics the singer’s grumbling (and often-overlooked lower register.

Then comes the growing conflict, which is first introduced by lead single “We Need A Resolution.” One of the few songs produced by Timbaland on Aaliyah, the singer confronts her partner’s laziness atop a snake-charming melody. “That song speaks about a relationship that’s kind of in the middle, it’s not either-or really,” Aaliyah explained at the time of the single’s release. “It’s just at a point where they’re not communicating, they have problems and they want to resolve them. Not all the time do you come to a resolution. At the end of the song, they don’t really resolve anything and that happens in life.”

The issues continue with the Latin-inspired “Read Between The Lines,” the track “Those Were The Days” that reminisces over the playful puppy love stage that’s now been tainted (“You don’t touch no more, give me chills no more / We don’t go out no more”), and the frustration-led “U Got Nerve.” “My own blindness cause my sadness / No longer am I a slave over your madness,” Aaliyah grits through her teeth, ready to kick her cheating man to the curb.