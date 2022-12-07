Ab-Soul has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album, Herbert, which will be his first new record drop in six years. And it doesn’t disappoint. With 18 tracks in total, Ab-Soul’s album boasts collaborations with Big Sean and Russ (“Go Off”), Joey Badass (“Moonshooter”), Jhené Aiko (“The Wild Side”), and many more noteworthy performers.

Producers on next week’s Herbert include Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, and DJ Dahi, according to The Fader.

In addition to the announcement, Ab-Soul shared a new trailer for Herbert, directed by Omar Jones. The trippy visuals highlight religious themes, from a plane flying over a church to Ab-Soul showing prayer hands. There’s also a voiceover. “I watched his vision improve,” the woman mentions in the video. “He said she the heart, but he’s so kinetically connected, he’s invisible glue.”

Watch the Herbert trailer above. Below, find the album art and tracklist.

1. “Message In A Bottle” Feat. Lance SkiiiWalker

2. “No Report Card”

3. “Hollandaise”

4. “Moonshooter” Feat. Joey Badass

5. “FOMF”

6. “Goodman” Feat. Punch

7. “Do Better” Feat. Zacari

8. “Gang’Nem” Feat. Fresh

9. “The Wild Side” Feat. Jhené Aiko

10. “Art Of Seduction” Feat. Ambré

11. “Bucket”

12. “Go Off” Feat. Russ and Big Sean

13. “Fallacy” Feat. Alemeda

14. “Herbert”

15. “Church On The Move”

16. “It Be Like That” Feat. SiR

17. “Positive Vibes Only”

18. “Gotta Rap”

Herbert is out 12/16 via TDE. Pre-order it here.