Adrianne Lenker’s ‘Symbol’ Video Is A ‘Love Letter To New York City’

Adrianne Lenker’s Abysskiss was one of the best indie releases of the year. Whether in Big Thief or her solo work, Lenker is a master of empathetic songwriting, and Abysskiss twinkles with the warmth and beauty of her observant eye.

Today, Lenker has shared the visuals for her song “Symbol.” The video, directed by Adam Gundersheimer and V Haddad, features Lenker wandering around New York City, connecting with all the beautiful strangers she meets. The video is shot like a documentary, rough and vulnerable, perfectly capturing the candid loveliness of the song. In press materials, Gundersheimer and Haddad spoke about their creative process filming the video:

The project is a sort of tribute and love letter to New York City, Coney Island, and all of the people who make those places so special. We spent a couple of days walking the boardwalk and taking video portraits of people we met. We documented whatever they felt like sharing. It was such a warm experience – each person was so giving.

Watch the video for “Symbol” above, and check out Adrianne Lenker’s upcoming North American solo tour dates below.

2/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

2/05 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO

2/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

2/08 – Portland, OR @ Polaris

2/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

2/10 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church

2/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

2/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

2/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

2/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

2/18 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

2/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College

2/20 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

2/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center