Beastie Boys Are Teasing ‘Beastie Boys Square’ In New York City

In 2020, Beastie Boys shared their greatest hits compilation Beastie Boys Music. Earlier this year, the iconic group’s Hello Nasty deluxe record got a reissue for its 25th anniversary. Needless to say, they’re still kicking it. Now, they’re back with more.

On social media, Beastie Boys posted a photo of some posters in New York City teasing… something. The posters read: “Beastie Boys Square,” as well as “Ludlow & Rivington” and the date of September 9. Fans in the replies and quote-tweets wonder what it could possibly be, speculating a pop-up at the location of the cross-streets. Luckily, it’s only a few days away, so we’ll know soon.

Also in 2020, Beastie Boys reunited with their producer Rick Rubin after 20 years to reminisce about their debut album. “I would say they had better access than I had because this was pre-internet,” Rubin said. “Like now, everyone could find out anything they want about anything. Where I was, it was hard to find out anything about anything. I spent a lot of time in the library doing research, and even that research wasn’t [the] sort of ‘culture of the moment’ research, it was about learning about things I was interested in and spending a lot of time in records was my closest way of having any kind of connection to culture.”