Is Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Dating A Black Woman Too ‘Weird For America’? (No.)

Now that Alec’s left public life for good, the world’s most in-demand Baldwin is not Daniel…or Billy…or Stephen; it’s Ireland, Alec’s model daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger. She’s been rumored to have been dating rapper Angel Haze for months now, and Haze confirmed as much in an interview with the Independent, where she questioned if America’s ready for a half-white, half-black lesbian couple.

Ireland and Haze met during New York Fashion Week through Baldwin’s cousin. They started off as friends, before getting romantically involved, informing the public about their relationship through affectionate Twitter chats and Instagram pictures of the two together.

“There are still certain limitations for women,” she said. “If we were two guys, it’d be insane, negatively insane with the attention. With us it’s all being very positive, the media are like, ‘Oh they’re so cute, they’re best friends.’ An interracial gay couple, I mean that’s just weird for America right now. We f*ck and friends don’t f*ck. I have never f*cked one of my friends. Once I see you in that way, it doesn’t happen.

“But we do f*ck and it’s crazy and that’s weird to say because I think about it in terms of an audience reading it and them thinking, ‘What the hell?’ But it happens.” (Via)