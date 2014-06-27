Is Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Dating A Black Woman Too ‘Weird For America’? (No.)

Now that Alec’s left public life for good, the world’s most in-demand Baldwin is not Daniel…or Billy…or Stephen; it’s Ireland, Alec’s model daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger. She’s been rumored to have been dating rapper Angel Haze for months now, and Haze confirmed as much in an interview with the Independent, where she questioned if America’s ready for a half-white, half-black lesbian couple.
Ireland and Haze met during New York Fashion Week through Baldwin’s cousin. They started off as friends, before getting romantically involved, informing the public about their relationship through affectionate Twitter chats and Instagram pictures of the two together.
“There are still certain limitations for women,” she said. “If we were two guys, it’d be insane, negatively insane with the attention. With us it’s all being very positive, the media are like, ‘Oh they’re so cute, they’re best friends.’ An interracial gay couple, I mean that’s just weird for America right now. We f*ck and friends don’t f*ck. I have never f*cked one of my friends. Once I see you in that way, it doesn’t happen.
“But we do f*ck and it’s crazy and that’s weird to say because I think about it in terms of an audience reading it and them thinking, ‘What the hell?’ But it happens.” (Via)
If Alec needs to work out his feelings, he can go to a therapist and play both Ireland and Angel.
My penis is sure fine with it.
There’s gonna be some weird, angry fapping at Chateau Baldwin tonight.
This would make excellent fap fodder, but I assume the porn industry did this decades ago, so meh.
I think my problem is that I just care too little. When is race going to stop being important to so many people? I am perfectly capable of hating 7 billion people on their individual merits. I don’t understand why so many insist on making the reason for their hate something so superficial as skin color.
Not sure how this is a big deal.
The big deal is that they’re both attractive. Horrible to say, but it’s true. If one of them were repugnant there’d be a backlash. Pretty women having sex? Break out the endorsement stamp.
Endorsement Stamp is one of the more unique euphemisms for masturbating, but sure…I guess it works.
I’m sure Alec Baldwin is thrilled to read about his daughter’s fucking prowess.
Can this headline be asking two different questions? (yes)
I have fucked several of my friends… So… You are wrong on that one Ms. Haze.
I’ve also fucked several of your friends
Thanks Obama…
Am I the only one who thinks that the title is implying that America is white?
So you are telling me that Angel is not married to Chet?
+1
MAAAAAAAKKKEEEE OOOOUU-oh, I see. Carry on.
EAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT OOOOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUT?
“Ireland and Haze”? Are we sure this isn’t a story about American Gladiators?
God I’d love to watch as Alec read about how his daughter is fucking some girl.
Oh I’m fairly certain we’re due for a Twitter explosion from him about this any day now.
So this is what we do now? We pose rebuttals to fictitious “controversies”. Nobody cares that these two girls are swirling scissor sisters.
I would however be interested in any “leaked” videos that may arise from their trist.
I don’t understand how this is even a story. It is no one’s business and who cares if one is white and one is black? Would this even be considered a headline if they were both dudes? Nope. Come on Uproxx….