Alex Lahey Honestly Reflects On The Struggles Of Being A Musician On ‘Am I Doing It Right?’

04.03.19 11 mins ago

Alex Lahey is a natural storyteller, as she’s proven on songs like “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.” Now she has reinforced that point on the new The Best Of Luck Club single, “Am I Doing It Right?.”

On the rocking track, Lahey discusses what it’s like to be a musician for a living, summarizing some of the ups and downs and exploring the doubt that runs through it all. The (pretty darn catchy) chorus sums up the song well: “Don’t say that I have nothing to prove / I stay in every cheap hotel room / You may think that I’ve got nothing to lose / But am I doing it right when I make everyone move?”

Lahey said of the track:

“Being a musician is considered a weird job without any explanation necessary, but one of the strangest parts about being a musician is that there is absolutely no set pathway you’re supposed to follow to get where you want to go. This song reflects on being thrust into a lifestyle and going with it while feeling like others are looking over your shoulder to make sure you’re doing all the right things by you and everyone else. It’s like fighting a losing battle while loving every minute of it.”

Lahey has also announced a North American tour and additional UK dates, so listen to “Am I Doing It Right?” above, and find Lahey’s upcoming tour dates below.

Around The Web

TAGSAlex LaheyAm I Doing It RightThe Best of Luck Club
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 21 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP