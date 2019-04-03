Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Alex Lahey is a natural storyteller, as she’s proven on songs like “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.” Now she has reinforced that point on the new The Best Of Luck Club single, “Am I Doing It Right?.”

On the rocking track, Lahey discusses what it’s like to be a musician for a living, summarizing some of the ups and downs and exploring the doubt that runs through it all. The (pretty darn catchy) chorus sums up the song well: “Don’t say that I have nothing to prove / I stay in every cheap hotel room / You may think that I’ve got nothing to lose / But am I doing it right when I make everyone move?”

Lahey said of the track:

“Being a musician is considered a weird job without any explanation necessary, but one of the strangest parts about being a musician is that there is absolutely no set pathway you’re supposed to follow to get where you want to go. This song reflects on being thrust into a lifestyle and going with it while feeling like others are looking over your shoulder to make sure you’re doing all the right things by you and everyone else. It’s like fighting a losing battle while loving every minute of it.”

Lahey has also announced a North American tour and additional UK dates, so listen to “Am I Doing It Right?” above, and find Lahey’s upcoming tour dates below.