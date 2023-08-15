On April 10, “White Iverson,” the debut single that was the start of Post Malone’s ascent to global superstardom, reached 1 billion streams on Spotify. Now, Spotify has shared a video marking the occasion, and in it, Allen Iverson, the song’s inspiration, offered a congratulatory message.

The NBA legend and Hall Of Fame member said, “Congrats on 1 billion Spotify streams and your tenth plaque. The whole world loves this song and I’m honored to be a part of it. Keep that same form, Post.”

As Iverson noted, “White Iverson” is Malone’s tenth song to reach a billion Spotify streams. The others are, going from most recent to least, “Goodbyes” Feat. Young Thug, “Rockstar” Feat. 21 Savage, “Psycho” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign, “Better Now,” “Circles,” “Wow,” “Sunflower” with Swae Lee, “I Fall Apart,” and “Congratulations.”

Elsewhere in the video, Malone was asked to explain the song in ten seconds, and he said, “I made the beat and I wrote the song, but I didn’t know how to work Pro Tools, and so I took it over to my buddy’s house. He gave me a crash course on Pro Tools and I couldn’t do it, so he came back in and recorded it, but I guess I originally tried to record it myself.”

Check out the video, which also features Malone playing beer pong with his new plaque, above.

