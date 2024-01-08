21 Savage has one of the more interesting backstories in hip-hop, so much so that it’s being made into a movie.

The rapper teased the project, a biopic called American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, on Instagram yesterday, January 7. He did so with a promotional image featuring himself, Donald Glover, and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, the latter two of whom will be playing Savage at different points in his life, it appears. The post was also co-authored by Glover’s Instagram account.

The image notes the movie is “coming soon.” The Epic Records and Slaughter Gang logos are on the poster, so they’re presumably involved in the production.

For now, that’s pretty much all there is to know about the movie. The poster includes a link to a website for the film, 21savage.americandream.com, but it does not appear to be active yet as of this post.

Meanwhile, aside from the movie, 21 Savage fans can also expect a new album in the near future. In December, Savage billboards started popping up in Atlanta, presumably in promotion of a new project. This came after a performance in the UK, during which he said, “London, I love y’all. I hope this ain’t my last time seeing y’all. And my album finna drop, so y’all get ready.”